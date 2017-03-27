Perry, Eaves score early as Anaheim Ducks down Vancouver Canucks 4-1

Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 1:14 apart early in the first period as the Anaheim Ducks cruised past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 to extend their season-high win streak to five games on Tuesday. Nick Ritchie, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for Anaheim , which clinched a playoff spot earlier in the night when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

