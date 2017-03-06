Pavelski leads Sharks past Jets 3-2; Thornton has 1,000th career assist
Joe Pavelski scored his team's first and last goals as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday. Pavelski opened the game's scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkael Boedker also had a goal for San Jose, which was coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday in Minnesota.
