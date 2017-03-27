Patrik Laine scores in shootout, Jets rally to beat Devils

Patrik Laine scored in a shootout and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Tuesday night in the makeup of a game that was postponed by a snowstorm earlier this month. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves and stopped all three Devils' shootout attempts as the Jets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to sweep the season series.

