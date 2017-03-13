Panthers rally for 4-3 shootout win o...

Panthers rally for 4-3 shootout win over Rangers

Aleksander Barkov scored a third-period goal and added the winner in the shootout as the Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Friday night. Jaromir Jagr had two assists and passed Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for the most points after turning 40 with 269.

Chicago, IL

