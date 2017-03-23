Ovechkin hits 30 goals, Winnik scores...

Ovechkin hits 30 goals, Winnik scores as Caps beat Coyotes

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Alex Ovechkin recorded his 30th goal of the season and Daniel Winnik scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period, as the Washington Capitals overcame listless stretches to beat the lowly Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday night. Ovechkin became the third player in league history to score 30-plus goals in each of his first 12 seasons, joining Mike Gartner and Wayne Gretzky .

