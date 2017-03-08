Ouellette says CWHL final a boost for women's hockey, except lack of French TV
Caroline Ouellette took a dig at Quebec's francophone media Wednesday while celebrating the Montreal Canadiennes victory in the Canadian Women's Hockey League final. The veteran forward wondered why the final on Sunday in Ottawa, which drew a record audience for the CWHL on English television, was not broadcast by any French-language network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC