Oshie's OT goal for Caps beats Wild 5-4 after Ovi hat trick

With two goals in the final 4:57 of regulation against the NHL's best defense, Minnesota's spirited comeback gave a sputtering team one point for the standings and some confidence for the stretch run. T.J. Oshie scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime to bookend Ovechkin's hat trick, Braden Holtby earned his 40th win and the league-leading Capitals topped the Wild 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

