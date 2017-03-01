Oilers survive late Red Wings push to...

Oilers survive late Red Wings push to claim victory

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid battle for the puck during in Saturday's 4-3 Edmonton win. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

