Oilers move into tie for first in Pacific Division with win over Avalanche

16 hrs ago

Drake Caggiula and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Benoit Pouliot and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers , who have won six of their last seven games and are now tied with San Jose and Anaheim at 91 points.

