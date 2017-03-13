Oilers dominate Stars in 7-1 victory

Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Benoit Pouliot, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, David Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who are 2-2-1 through five games of an eight-game homestand.

