Oilers blank Kings for 4th straight victory
Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon celebrates a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during first period. Cam Talbot made 35 saves to record his second shutout in as many games and seventh of the season as the Edmonton Oilers closed out an eight-game homestand with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
