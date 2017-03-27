Oh Canada! Oilers, Leafs headline huge leap from Canadian teams this season
Canadian teams have made huge strides from last season, when all seven squads missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 1970. In fact, five of the seven biggest leaps in points from last season to this season are projected to come from Canadian clubs, with the second-biggest coming out of Edmonton.
