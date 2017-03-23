The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for three games for his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sustaining a concussion NHL suspends Sabres defenseman Ristolainen 3 games The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for three games for his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sustaining a concussion Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nIEDat BUFFALO, N.Y. - The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for three games following his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sustaining a concussion.

