NHL Scores: Stempniak scores twice as Hurricanes down Canadiens to keep playoff hopes alive
Lee Stempniak scored twice as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night to extend their point streak to nine games and keep their playoff hopes alive. Elias Lindholm and Jeff Skinner, into the empty net, also scored for the Hurricanes while Eddie Lack stopped 21 shots.
