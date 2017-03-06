NHL: Lowly Stars continue to vex first-place Capitals
Washington a Kari Lehtonen made 42 saves and Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza scored and the Dallas Stars continued their puzzling domination of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory Monday night. Despite struggling this season, Dallas extended its point streak in the series to 12 games and won for the sixth consecutive time in Washington.
