NHL leader pushing stalled Arizona Coyotes arena proposal

The National Hockey League's commissioner is trying to kick-start legislation stalled in the state Senate that would allow the Arizona Coyotes to build an arena. Gary Bettman sent a letter to House Speaker J.D. Mesnard and Senate President Steve Yarbrough on Tuesday that said the team wants to stay in the Phoenix metro area but its current location in Glendale is not profitable or feasible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.