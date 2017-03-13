NHL-best Capitals 'slapped in the face' by 4 straight losses
No wonder the doors to the visitors' dressing room stayed shut for an awfully long time after the overall NHL leaders concluded a miserable California road swing with a 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. "We're trying to do good things, and maybe we deserve a little better, but it doesn't really matter at this point," John Carlson said.
