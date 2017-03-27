Montreal Canadiens punch playoff tick...

Montreal Canadiens punch playoff ticket for fourth time in 5 seasons...

15 hrs ago

Paul Byron had two goals and Brendan Gallagher scored and added three assists as the Montreal Canadiens whipped the visiting Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday night to clinch a playoff spot with five games remaining in their regular season. Tomas Plekanec, Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal .

