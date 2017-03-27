Monahan nabs 4 points as Calgary Flam...

Monahan nabs 4 points as Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche

Read more: GlobalNews

Sean Monahan scored his team-leading 26th goal and added three assists Monday night as the Calgary Flames inched closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 4-2 victory over the floundering Colorado Avalanche. With six games remaining, Calgary can clinch a playoff spot for just the second time in the last eight seasons with a regulation win over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

