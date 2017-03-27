Matthews shatters franchise record, L...

Matthews shatters franchise record, Leafs score big win over Panthers

Read more: The Daily Courier

Auston Matthews had a record-breaking night and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored a huge two points as they continue to push for the post-season. Matthews broke Wendel Clark's 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season, the Leafs prevailing 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

