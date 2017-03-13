Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4

Patrick Maroon scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat up on the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Thursday night. Benoit Pouliot, Anton Slepyshev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, who moved one point ahead of Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division.

