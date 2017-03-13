Maroon scores twice, Oilers thump Bruins 7-4
Patrick Maroon scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat up on the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Thursday night. Benoit Pouliot, Anton Slepyshev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, who moved one point ahead of Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC