Marchand scores league-leading 36th goal, Bruins snap Flames' 10-game win streak

Brad Marchand scored his league-leading 36th goal of the season and David Backes returned after getting hurt to score the game winner as the Boston Bruins defeated Calgary 5-2 on Wednesday to end the Flames' 10-game winning streak. Backes got tied up with Flames defenceman Mark Giordano and taken into the corner boards 12 minutes into the game.

