Maple Leafs goalie Andersen leaves ga...

Maple Leafs goalie Andersen leaves game against Sabres with upper-body injury

11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left Toronto's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night after sustaining an upper-body injury. Andersen allowed two goals on 16 shots in the opening period and did not return for the second after getting hurt.

Chicago, IL

