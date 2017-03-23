Leafs keep rolling to post-season with win over Devils on record-setting night
Auston Matthews and William Nylander had two points apiece as the Leafs picked up their seventh win in the last nine games , a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Toronto increased their lead over Boston to three points for third spot in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins falling at home against Tampa.
