Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen leaves...

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen leaves practice early, no word on injury status

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Frederik Andersen returned to practice today following a mysterious exit from Saturday's loss in Buffalo, but his time on the ice was short as he left the workout after about 20 minutes. Andersen was removed from the 5-2 defeat to the Sabres after one period, the result of an apparent upper-body injury.

