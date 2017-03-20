Leafs get Carrick back for Bruins sho...

Leafs get Carrick back for Bruins showdown; Toronto looking for season sweep of Boston

12 hrs ago

The Maple Leafs' increasingly wobbly defence will get some help in a big showdown against the Bruins on Monday night. Connor Carrick returns from an 11-game absence due to an upper-body injury, set to join Morgan Rielly as Toronto tries to track down Boston in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

