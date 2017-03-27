Lack leaves on stretcher; Wings win i...

Lack leaves on stretcher; Wings win in OT again

Read more: The Daily Courier

Andreas Athanasiou crashed into Eddie Lack as he scored in overtime Monday night , giving the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over Carolina on a play that left the Hurricanes goalie with a frightening injury. Lack remained down for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher, with both teams remaining on the ice and forming a semicircle to watch him .

