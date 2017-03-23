Kings ride special teams success to 5...

Kings ride special teams success to 5-2 win over Jets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Drew Doughty, Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar each scored a power-play goal, and the Los Angeles Kings kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Ben Bishop made 19 saves and Tanner Pearson and Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings, who trail Nashville for the second wild card in the Western Conference by eight points with nine games to play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb '17 AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC