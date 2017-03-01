Kings' Miller retiring after 44 years as voice of LA hockey
Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the team. The 78-year-old Miller plans to call the Kings' last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday during a news conference at Staples Center.
