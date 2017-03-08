Kempe's first NHL goal propels Kings ...

Kempe's first NHL goal propels Kings past slumping Caps, 4-2

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal with 11:14 to play and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Marian Gaborik also scored and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in a big win for the Kings, who have won three of four as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Feb 15 BankPhartss 14
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb 14 AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC