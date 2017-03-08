Kempe's first NHL goal propels Kings past slumping Caps, 4-2

Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal with 11:14 to play and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Marian Gaborik also scored and Jonathan Quick made 17 saves in a big win for the Kings, who have won three of four as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

