Josh Morrissey scores late, Jets hold on to beat Wild after blowing lead

6 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Rookie defenceman Josh Morrissey's one-timer with 7:17 left in the third period lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. It was Minnesota's fifth straight loss and came after the club had roared back from a four-goal deficit.

