Jarome Iginla has goal and an assist, leads Kings to 4-1 win over Flames

Jarome Iginla scored his 100th career game-winning goal and added an assist against his former team as the Los Angeles Kings kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. With the scored tied 1-1, Iginla's goal with 46 seconds remaining in the second period gave the visitors a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

