James van Riemsdyk breaks scoring slump, Leafs beat Wings

James van Riemsdyk broke out of a scoring slump, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Alexey Marchenko and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs , who were 0-2-3 in their previous five outings.

