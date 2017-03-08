Iginla gets 2nd goal in OT, leads Kings past Nashville 3-2
Jarome Iginla scored his second goal on a power play with 1:26 left in overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Iginla got his first two goals for the Kings in the veteran forward's third game with his new club.
