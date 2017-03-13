Hurricanes offense explodes for eight goals in win vs. Islanders
Jaccob Slavin had a hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ruined the New York Islanders' return from a long road trip with an 8-4 win on Monday night. New York capped a nine-game trip on Saturday at St. Louis and returned to Barclays Center with an 11-game home point streak.
