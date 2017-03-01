Hertl's late goal leads Sharks past Leafs 3-1
Tomas Hertl scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the ninth straight time, 3-1 on Tuesday night. Patrick Marleau started the winning play when he skated in alone on three defenders.
