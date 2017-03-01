Hedman scores in OT, Bolts beat Hurricanes 4-3
The Tampa Bay Lightning won a game they probably should have lost. Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night.
