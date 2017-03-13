Goalie Jon Gillies re-assigned to American Hockey League by Calgary Flames

Gillies, Calgary's third round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, has played 34 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat in his second pro season and has a 14-14-1 record with a shutout, a 2.97 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He leads the Heat goalies in games played and wins as the club is currently tied for a playoff spot in the AHL.

