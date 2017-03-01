Goalie Ben Bishop's debut with the Kings is a losing one

TJ Brodie scored on a breakaway 1:47 into overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames over visiting Los Angeles 2-1 on Tuesday night in goalie Ben Bishop 's first game with the Kings. Brodie was sprung free from the blue line by a 100-foot pass by Mikael Backlund and made a nifty deke to beat Bishop for his fifth goal of the season.

