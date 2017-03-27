Flyers prevail to keep faint playoff hopes alive
The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to balance desperation and cool heads as they make a last-gasp, late-season run at a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jakub Voracek and Dale Weise sparked Philadelphia's four-goal third period and the Flyers finished a four-game road trip with a 6-2 win against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
