Ducks close in on Sharks in division ...

Ducks close in on Sharks in division race with 2-1 victory

46 min ago

The Anaheim Ducks aren't quite ready to give up hope of winning the division they have topped for the past four seasons. Patrick Eaves and Jakob Silfverberg scored goals and the Anaheim Ducks kept pressure on San Jose in the Pacific Division race with a 2-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

