Devils have now answer for Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby scored twice to move into a tie for the NHL lead with 37, Carter Rowney added the first goal of his NHL career and the short-handed Penguins beat the Devils 6-4 on Friday night. Crosby added an assist to give him 640 in his career and move him into a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the second-most in franchise history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.