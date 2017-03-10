Devils finally score a goal, but still can't find a way to win
Francois Beauchemin scored with 1:14 left in the third period, and the Avalanche handed the Devils their fifth straight loss with a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Nathan MacKinnon and Rene Bourque also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 25 saves.
