Daniel Sedin scores in OT to lift Canucks over Blackhawks

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Daniel Sedin and the Vancouver Canucks finally found a way to win after surviving a barrage by one of the NHL's best and hottest teams. Sedin scored a power-play goal 2:12 into overtime and the Canucks - all but eliminated from playoff contention - beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Tuesday night to end a six-game skid.

