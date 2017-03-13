Crawford, Kane and Panarin lead Blackhawks over Wild
CHICAGO – The Blackhawks handed over a fast start to Corey Crawford, and the All-Star goaltender carried them home. Crawford made a season-high 42 saves, and the Hawks beat the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, on Sunday to pull within a point of the Central Division leaders.
