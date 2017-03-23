Cracknell gets 1st hat trick, Stars b...

Cracknell gets 1st hat trick, Stars beat reeling Sharks 6-1

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Adam Cracknell got his first hat trick in seven NHL seasons and the Dallas Stars handed the San Jose Sharks their fifth straight loss, 6-1 on Friday night. Cracknell opened the scoring in the first period, capped a three-goal flurry in the second and beat goalie Aaron Dell on a short-handed breakaway in the third for his career-high 10th goal of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar 5 Pepper Phart 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb '17 AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC