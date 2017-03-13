Coyotes dent Kings' playoff hopes with 3-2 shootout win
Anthony DeAngelo and Brendan Perlini scored in an 11-round shootout, Louis Domingue made 44 saves and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night. Max Domi scored two goals for the Coyotes, who have won three consecutive games for the second time this season.
