Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Washington Capitals 4-2
Logan Couture scored twice, Brent Burns recorded three assists and all anyone wanted to talk about was the new guy in the lineup. Jannik Hansen got an assist in his first game since joining San Jose, helping the Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.
