Connor Hellebuyck has 29-save shutout as Winnipeg Jets blank St. Louis Blues 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck turned away all 29 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Blake Wheeler scored twice, including the winner on a first-period power play, as the Jets handed the Blues their fifth-consecutive loss.

