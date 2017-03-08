Chicago Blackhawks getting Hjalmarsson back for stretch run
The 29-year-old Hja... The 29-year-old Hjalmarsson is skating again and is expected to return Thursday night against Anaheim, giving Chicago a boost as it tries to chase down Minnesota for the Central Division title and top spot in the Western Conference. The durable defenseman has been sidelined for four straight games with an upper-body injury after missing a total of two games in the previous three seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC