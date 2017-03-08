Chicago Blackhawks getting Hjalmarsso...

Chicago Blackhawks getting Hjalmarsson back for stretch run

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The 29-year-old Hja... The 29-year-old Hjalmarsson is skating again and is expected to return Thursday night against Anaheim, giving Chicago a boost as it tries to chase down Minnesota for the Central Division title and top spot in the Western Conference. The durable defenseman has been sidelined for four straight games with an upper-body injury after missing a total of two games in the previous three seasons.

Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Chicago, IL

